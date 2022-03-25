news, local-news,

THE Bendigo Chinese Association is now accepting registrations to participate in all sections of the organisation's contingents in this year's Bendigo Easter Festival. Anyone interested in being part of the historic event is urged to attend the BCA rooms at 13 Bridge Street, Bendigo on the corner of Cemetery Lane between 1pm and 5pm on weekends and 4pm to 6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, right up to April 14. BCA president Doug Lougoon said there were approximately 50 positions to be filled on Saturday for the special event, 70 positions available for the Sunday Torchlight Parade and approximately 200 volunteers required for Monday's Gala Parade. "We require girls and boys from the age of eight upwards, teenage girls and boys, women and men to fill the various positions in our Lead, Princess, Philosophy, Military and Dragon Attendants Sections," Mr Lougoon said. More news: Countdown on for 150th Bendigo Easter Fair with program launched online The Bendigo Advertiser has this week reported the Bendigo Easter Fair Society is also urgently seeking more volunteers to fill positions associated with the smooth running of Bendigo's biggest and most popular event, as it returns to a four-day format as part of its 150th celebrations. The recently restored Sun Loong, although officially retired in 2019, will make a special appearance on Easter Saturday 2022 to commemorate the longstanding relationship between Bendigo's Chinese community and the Bendigo Easter Fair Society as well as its evergreen charitable link with Bendigo's hospitals, now known as Bendigo Health. Sun Loong will parade to Tom Flood Sports Centre with visiting Chinese Associations and Performing Teams for a spectacular display, in another highlight to the 150th Easter celebrations. MORE NEWS: ATAGI recommends getting a second COVID-19 booster ahead of winter months Mr Lougoon said although Bendigo's new dragon Dai Gum Loong made a spectacular debut on the streets of Bendigo, he will again be the highlight of The Bendigo Chinese Association's participation in the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade on Easter Monday. "Importantly, a new tradition was created to allow Dai Gum Loong to be carried by both female and male carriers," Mr Lougoon said. "This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved first-hand in the very auspicious occasion of the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair." Registration to carry Bendigo's famous imperial dragons, Dai Gum Loong and Sun Loong, at the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair is also still available via the front page of the Golden Dragon Museum website www.goldendragonmuseum.org

