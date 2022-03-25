news, local-news, news, subscriberonly

MACEDON Primary school will receive better facilities as part of an upgrade with funds announced on March 24. The $369,125 project includes a new multipurpose room and a modern library that will serve as a learning hub for students. "We're making sure that our local schools have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and that every child is given every chance to succeed," Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas said. More news: Countdown on for 150th Bendigo Easter Fair with program launched online "Macedon families are a step closer to getting the great local school facilities their kids need to thrive." Over the last seven years, the state government says it has has invested more than $10.9 billion in building new schools and completed more than 1,700 school upgrades, creating around 13,500 jobs in construction and other industries. It plans to open 100 new schools by 2026, with 62 new schools opening between 2019 and 2024. "Every student should have a great school, no matter where they live," Education minister James Merlino said. More news: Bendigo heritage at risk of demolition by neglect, National Trust tells council The project is set to be completed by the end of 2022. The Victorian Budget 2021/22 allocated $20 million to the Minor Capital Works Fund to improve learning spaces as well as the condition and character of schools. More than 300 Victorian government schools have been allocated funding to fast-track priority projects under the Minor Capital Works Fund to improve learning environments as well as the condition and character of schools. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/7f42c2cd-99ed-47ea-8144-218182d3b462.JPG/r0_446_6000_3836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg