Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. In partnership with NGV's Melbourne Art Book Fair, the Castlemaine Art Museum is hosting a two-day book fair. This event wll be held in the gallery, showcasing local artists. There will be art books and book plate collections. There will also be talks by authors and publishers. Free event. When: 14 Lyttleton Street, Castlemaine. When: Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27, noon to 9pm. Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. This market is held at the historic Carisbrook Town Hall and features an excellent range of gifts, collectables, bargains and confectionary. There will be something for everyone. Where: Carisbrook Town Hall, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook. When: Every second and last Sunday of the month, 9am to 4pm.

