Emergency services on scene of car crash near Glenhope
Noon
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed two patients were expected to be flown to hospital and one will be taken by road following the Glenhope crash.
A CFA spokesperson said crews were notified to reports of a vehicle accident on Burke and Wills Track in Glenhope at 10.37am.
Three CFA vehicles responded, along with SES, AV and VicPol
The incident was declared under control at 11.16am with crews remaining on scene to assist with traffic control.
Earlier
Emergency services are on scene of a multiple vehicle accident near Glenhope.
Police, CFA, SES and ambulance crews were called to the incident that occurred at the intersection of Andersons Lane, Watchbox Road and the Burke and Wills Track on Friday morning.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to an incident in Glenhope just after 10.30am.
They said there appeared to be three patients and the air ambulance had been dispatched.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.
More to come.
