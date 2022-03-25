PGA Tour: Herbert defeats Schauffele at WGC Match Play | Video

news, local-news,

All tied standing on the 18th tee at Austin Country Club, Lucas Herbert weaved his magic to defeat world number nine Xander Schauffele in the second round of the 2022 WGC Match Play. Herbert applied the pressure on his American opponent from the get-go, opening the match with a birdie on the par-four first hole to secure a one-up lead through four. Schauffele then bounced back with a birdie on the par-three fourth to tie the match, however, Herbert took back a one-up buffer through eight to make the turn with the advantage. Schauffele started the back nine on a mission to silence his Aussie opponent and was able to quickly turn the tables with a birdie on the par-four 10th to square the ledger. He then applied more pressure on the par-three 11th with a birdie to take a one-up lead - the first time he had control of the match. Sport news: It was then bolstered by another birdie on the par-five 12th to all of a sudden have a two-up lead with five to play. Herbert then drew upon his years of match play experience garnered back in Australia to keep Schauffele at bay. Herbert made a birdie on the par-four 13th to bring the deficit back to one and then put the boots in on the par-four 15th with another to bring the match back to even with two to play. Both players made par on the par-five 16th and par-three 17th to set up a battle of the best on the par-four 18th. Herbert found the middle of the fairway off the tee and then backed up his tee shot with a stellar approach from 127m out to set up a right-to-left birdie putt. He then rolled it in without hesitation to defeat Schauffele who was only able to make par. Herbert is now 2-0 after earlier defeating Tony Finau four-up and three during round one. He will now play his final round of the group phase against Takumi Kanaya (1-1) in the early hours of Saturday morning AEDT.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/49703e0e-1bcf-45a6-a92f-bef7cbc52298.jpg/r3_34_1081_643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg