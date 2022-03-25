Charlton comes up trumps on cup day

news, local-news, Charlton, harness, racing, Thompson, redevelopment, parade, ring, barn

CHARLTON Harness Racing Club president Joey Thompson could afford himself a chance to relax and unwind last Sunday night after another hugely successful cup day. It had been a long and involved and, at times, restless lead-up. No country cup meeting, be it the trots, gallops or greyhounds, survives or thrives without plenty of planning, grit and passion - and even the odd setback. Blue Sunday at Charlton had ample levels of all three. An ambitious stage two of the redevelopment of Charlton Park quickly evolved into a race against time for the progressive Charlton Harness Racing Club committee. READ MORE: Harness racing club looking forward, not back No sooner had the all-clear been given on the final race at the club's January 17 meeting, the work on the project started in a bid to have everything ready in time for cup day. While harnessing the enthusiasm and commitment proved no hindrance in the weeks between, stopping the rain proved somewhat more problematic, causing more than a few hold-ups. But by 9pm on cup eve, it had become apparent the club's race against the clock was over and the battle to have things spick and span for cup day had been won. The result: a major transformation in the race day experience for spectators and participants alike, with a pair of new stable barns, complemented by an upgraded and more accessible parade ring. Other key additions include a new vet shed and horse washes. For Thompson, the sight of horses in the new parade ring before the first race at 12.23pm, with spectators from nearby marquees lining the fence was a vindication of the club's vision and testament to the hard work of many in the community. Not that the long-time horseman and administrator was particularly letting on, it was also likely a major relief. What no spectator, outside a few committee members, would have seen, were the last, small touches of paint being applied to the parade ring early on race day. "I was confident we'd get there. Well, maybe semi-confident," Thompson said with more than a hint of a laugh. "It was a lot of work and a lot of commitment from our local contractors and committee and members and supporters. "They all committed big-time to getting it done on time and they did. "It needed to be a bit like (legendary former Hawthorn premiership coach) John Kennedy and a bit of a football coach at one stage and say, 'Do something', when it looked like we might be getting behind. "But we all came good in the last quarter. "A lot of us were still out here at 9.30am the night before. We even painted some little bits of the parade ring at 9am this morning (Sunday). "How's that for finishing touches." Save for an early internet and PA system problem, the day went off without a hitch. Thompson vowed to have that rectified as quickly as possible and certainly in time for the club's next meeting on April 7. The latest upgrades followed a grand $4.2m first stage of the redevelopment, with a regional sporting and community hub as its centrepiece. There's more to follow. "There's a 60-car car park going in, another fence that needs to go up and some shutters to go in the big stables, so there will be even more air flow," Thompson said. "There'll be just that bit more shade in the stables. It's cool in there already, but when it's 35 degrees or 38 degrees, there will be shutters as well. "That will all be sorted in a couple of weeks." Thompson declared the new parade ring as 'crucial' to the overall development as a vital connection between horses, drivers and the crowd. "I always think it's the focal point of any racetrack and ours was really a focal point with all the marquees around it," he said. "Seeing the horses close up is a great thing. "Kids especially love seeing them up close and when they do they instantly fall in love with them. "And if they love the horses, they are going to want to come back." Commenting on the day as a whole, and safe in the knowledge stage two of the redevelopment is nearly 100 per cent ticked off, Thompson couldn't have been happier with the feedback and how things unfolded. In particular on the track where Demon Delight, driven by outstanding young driver Jackie Barker, and the Ray Harvey-trained The Penny Drops won the respective pacing and trotters cup. "It was very competitive and the depth really shone through," he said. "The track held up well, it was fast and we kept the dust to a minimum on a pretty warm and dry day. "To top it off, we got a local winner in the first race with John Tormey's horse Bentleigh and young Ryan Sanderson drove a winner late." Not even an eighth with his horse Cee Cee In America could dampen Thompson's enthusiasm after a successful day. "He probably never had a hope when he ended up five the fence, but that's alright and that's racing," he said. "We'll get to go around next week." READ MORE: Cup win Delight for Barker at Charlton READ MORE: Tables turned as The Penny Drops wins Charlton Trotters Cup

