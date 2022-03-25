news, local-news, news, what's on, central victoria, puppy pride, lgbtiq+, pride, event, kyneton

Pampered pooches and their humans in central Victoria are in for a "colourful, vibrant and fun day" when they are invited to come together in Kyneton next month. At the Puppy Pride event in the town's Botanic Gardens, the LGBTIQA+ community, their friends, family and allies will come together to celebrate their beloved four-legged friends. "We have been blown away by the support for this event from sellers, services and sponsors from across the whole of the Macedon Ranges and beyond," organiser Belinda Brain said. MORE NEWS: The 150th Bendigo Easter Fair needs at least 40 more people to volunteer at the four-day event "We have representatives from Dogs Victoria, specialist breeders' clubs, health and wellbeing services and animal themed gifts." Held as part of the Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival, the event will start with a dog walk along the Campaspe River, ending up at the historic pig shed at the Botanic Gardens where there will be various food and drink stalls offering a variety of refreshments. There will also be canine and pride-themed stalls to browse through, dog displays and special guests hosting the 'Fashions on the Fur' competition. The event is suitable for all ages and you don't even have to own a real dog with one of the competition categories being 'Cutest Faux Pup'. For those who want to just sit back, relax and enjoy the beauty of the Botanic Gardens, there will be plenty of space to roll out your picnic blanket and set up your water bowl. OTHER STORIES: Sunbury and Cobaw Community Health has two programs that are active in the area connecting the local LGBTIQA+ community. CLIP and WayOut offer a number of social opportunities and supports for LGBTIQA+ people in the Macedon Ranges and promote positive health and wellbeing outcomes for the rainbow community. "There will be a warm welcome for all at Puppy Pride," Ms Brain said. "We promise the day will be colourful, vibrant and definitely fun." The walk will depart from the outdoor gym in St Agnes Place at 11.30am and the main event starts at 12pm. For more details contact healthpromotion@scchc.org.au or call 5421 1666.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/9fa4a37f-b489-44fb-9010-84ee099f9529.jpg/r0_86_1448_904_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg