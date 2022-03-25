news, local-news,

FREE barbecue chicken and papaya salad will be served at Long Gully splash park at 6pm today to celebrate Harmony Week. Linto Thomas, director of community engagement for Regional Victorians of Colour, said four events would be held at locations including California Gully and Jack Ass Flat in coming weeks. "We wanted to do something really local and we hope our last event will be a street party in June but we're still organising that," he said. More news: Help wanted amid volunteer shortages for Bendigo Easter Festival Mr Linto said Harmony Week was not just another cake and biscuits occasion in an already busy events calendar, but an opportunity to make new friends and reach out to neighbours. "We want to support people of colour to feel safe, reclaim public spaces in their neighbourhoods and celebrate their cultures out in the open," he said. Mr Linto said Bendigo's Karen community, originally from Burma, had a lot to offer the region and deserved support. "There have been instances of people being confronted and told they need to do more to integrate into an Anglo Saxon norm and told to 'go home'," he said. "It's very hurtful. This is their home. There is no other home to go to." Mr Linto said the Burmese Karen population had been persecuted and many had fled to refugee camps in Thailand before being resettled in Australia. "It's not the majority of people (who are being unkind) but we need to be honest with ourselves that sometimes newcomers are not treated as well as they should be," he said. "We really want to ask the community to come to the event and have a good time and make new friends and enjoy it." More news: LVFNL 2020 season preview - Pyramid Hill Epsom caterer Paw Kee, owner of Karen Lady Catering, has spent four days cooking up a storm for this evening's feast and is sharing one of her signature recipes for sweet and sticky barbecue chicken wings at the event. Silvia Moo, who graduated from the Australian Catholic University in 2020 with a business administration and commerce degree, will speak at a panel discussion at the feast tonight. She will be joined by Victorian Multicultural Commissioner Shankar Kasynathan and other speakers from the Karen and Solomon Islander communities. The event is being promoted by the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre. Each of the moving feast events will include traditional multicultural cuisine, games and music. Proof of vaccination will be required for adults.

