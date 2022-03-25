news, local-news, news, subscriberonly

An original and one-of-a-kind sign was stolen from a store in Maldon at the weekend, upsetting both its owner and the community, and prompting a social media call out for its return. The Peters ice cream sign and accompanying ice cream cone that sat on top of the store was believed to have been taken over the weekend. Store owner John O'Sullivan said he was in disbelief and upset when he was informed the sign had been pinched. "I am a bit shocked," he said. "It's part of the family history." Read more: Mr Sullivan said the sign would have been put on top of the store in the 1950's and, up until the 1990's, provided the only light on the main part of the street. The store used to be a milk bar that had been in the family for years. Mr Sullivan inherited the shop about 15 years ago. Mr Sullivan said he wanted to take the sign down following the shop's closure, but the community insisted on keeping the sign on because it had history and meaning to them. "Town people were keen to leave it there because it's actually part of the fabric of the street," Mr O'Sullivan said. He said the sign was the last one left in Australia and was quite valuable. OTHER STORIES: "You really can't put a value on it," Mr O'Sullivan said. Mr O'Sullivan reported the matter to police, and a Facebook post was also made regarding the missing sign. Police believe the sign was stolen sometime early Sunday morning. Police said two unknown males arrived in a vehicle, got access to the roof, proceeded to remove the sign and the cone and take it. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers or Maldon Police Station on 54752210. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

