Goulburn-Murray Water is urging Loddon Valley customers to order their water in advance to help cope with high demand. The demand for irrigation water use during autumn continues to be high due to dry conditions and relatively full storages. GMW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said high demand on water could cause congestion on some channels so it was crucial that customers were ready for any changes to the system. MORE NEWS: Bendigo council to strengthen 50-year-old Epsom bridge to cope with increasing volumn of traffic "We are monitoring the demand for irrigation water and isolated areas that are close to exceeding the capacity of channels," he said. "Our planners will continue to manage the channels by moving and adjusting orders to optimise the capacity of the channel system for customers. "However, the more notice customers provide for irrigation orders, the better chance they have to secure the requested delivery time and flow rate." As a requirement of the GMW Customer Charter, orders should be placed by using the GMW ordering system WaterLINE, up to 10 days in advance. OTHER STORIES: "This will ensure that water is debited against the correct allocation account while allowing us to communicate with customers, and keep an eye on the water demands in certain channels, areas and regions," Mr Blyth said. "If demand for water does not exceed our channel delivery capacity, there will be no change to order scheduling. However, if the demand excessively exceeds the channel capacity, there may be a need to share the available capacity." Mr Blyth said GMW was also working with customers to maintain the channel network to a high standard to prepare for any increase in water delivery. "Sometimes we have to undertake maintenance works on the channel systems that supply our irrigation districts," he said. MORE NEWS: Developers eye Wellington Street Strathfieldsaye land for food, stores, houses "This includes the treatment of submerged aquatic weeds along various channels across irrigation districts to ensure a more consistent water supply to customers. "To ensure we're working as closely as possible with our customers to manage their water needs, we encourage them to contact their planner to discuss their autumn irrigation needs." For more information or to contact your planner, phone GMW's Customer Experience Team on 1800 013 357 or email reception@gmwater.com.au To access WaterLINE, go to www.g-mwater.com.au/waterline or phone 1300 469 469. For information about water entitlement rules, visit the Victorian Water Register website at waterregister.vic.gov.au

