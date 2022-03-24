Bendigo East swimmers shine at Victorian Championships

news, local-news,

Bendigo East Swimming Club athletes have been hard at work in the pool during recent weeks. BESC had six swimmers compete in last weekend's Victorian Open LC Championships at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Saturday: Sunday: Most notably, The weekend prior the club also had 21 swimmers in action at the 2022 Victorian Age LC Championships, also held at MSAC. Most swimmers achieved personal bests and several placed, including: Swimmers from the Club were represented in 19 finals: In the boys 12-13 200m freestyle relay the club came 8th (Henry Allan, Fraser Allan, Wil Anderson and Miller Nhill) reducing their personal best by 1.44 seconds. In the girls 12-15 200m freestyle relay it was a 22nd place finish (Telani Bibby, Stephanie Ingram, Kiera Stevens and Marley Addlem) dropping 0.58 seconds from their personal best. The club is now returning to training ahead of Nationals to be held in South Australia in May. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

