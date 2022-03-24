Bendigo East swimmers shine at Victorian Championships
Bendigo East Swimming Club athletes have been hard at work in the pool during recent weeks.
BESC had six swimmers compete in last weekend's Victorian Open LC Championships at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Saturday:
- Isabella Symons 10th 100m butterfly
- Cameron Jordan 5th 100m breaststroke
Sunday:
- Mixed 4 x 50m Medley Relay 9th (Hunter Boswell, Cameron Jordan, Isabella Symons and Anna Mittell)
- Cameron Jordan 7th 200m breaststroke
- Hunter Boswell 11th 100m backstroke
Most notably,
- Isabella Symons: 7th 50m butterfly
- Cameron Jordan: 3rd 50m breaststroke
- Charlie Whitsed: 7th 50m breaststroke
The weekend prior the club also had 21 swimmers in action at the 2022 Victorian Age LC Championships, also held at MSAC.
Most swimmers achieved personal bests and several placed, including:
- Angus Addlem 3rd in Boys 100m butterfly
- Henry Allan 3rd in 200m backstroke
- Hunter Bowell 3rd in 100m backstroke, 1st in 200m backstroke
- Charlie Whitsed 1st 50m breaststroke
Swimmers from the Club were represented in 19 finals:
- Veda Haines: 6th 200m butterfly, 8th 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke
- Stephanie Ingram: 7th 50m freestyle
- Keira Steven: 7th 1500m freestyle
- Hunter Boswell: 4th 50m back, 5th 200m IM, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle, 8th 100m freestyle
- Henry Allan: 7th 50m back and 8th 100m butterfly.
In the boys 12-13 200m freestyle relay the club came 8th (Henry Allan, Fraser Allan, Wil Anderson and Miller Nhill) reducing their personal best by 1.44 seconds.
In the girls 12-15 200m freestyle relay it was a 22nd place finish (Telani Bibby, Stephanie Ingram, Kiera Stevens and Marley Addlem) dropping 0.58 seconds from their personal best.
The club is now returning to training ahead of Nationals to be held in South Australia in May.
