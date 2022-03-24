news, property, 384 Barnard Street, Bendigo, Ironbark, city fringe, three bedrooms, Team Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2 $699,000 - $760,000 AGENT: Team Real Estate PHONE: Linda Currie on 0438 381 900 First time on the market for this much-loved home with its beautiful brickwork and enviable city-fringe location. Land size is about 978 square metres with a single garage as well as a versatile studio or home office. Licensed estate agent Linda Currie of Team Real Estate said it's a rare chance to own a captivating 1950s home with endless possibilities to update or develop. The home's interior is an eclectic mix of original features, 1970s décor and semi-modern updates. Further features include walk-in pantry and nicely proportioned rooms. Rooms are spacious with high ceilings and large windows which add to the appeal and increase the home's potential. Three living zones include a main lounge as well as open-plan dining and a separate family room. Formal entrance, handy vestibule, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate laundry provide ample space. A rare gem in a prized location within walking distance from View Street arts precinct, theatres, galleries, Queen Elizabeth Oval, schools, cafes and shops. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/4f78da67-fc2b-4fdc-a193-b4388f0e4bb2.jpg/r241_153_2873_1640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg