Police appeal for information on missing Huntly man

A 33-year-old Huntly man has been reported missing after spending the evening at a hotel in Strathdale. Nathan was last seen at the All Seasons Hotel in Strathdale about 7.30pm on Wednesday March 23. Police and family have concerns for Nathan's welfare as his disappearance is out of character. More news: Nine year old girl hospitalised following Epsom collision He may be heading to the Huntly or Marong areas. Police have released an image of Nathan in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts. Anyone who sights Nathan or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.

