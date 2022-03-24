Athletes eyeing success at national track and field titles

sport, local-sport, athletes, eye, success, national, track, field, titles, bendigo

A GROUP of 30 athletes from central and northern parts of the state are in Victoria's squad of 704 to contest Athletics Australia's national track and field championships from March 26 to April 3 at Sydney's Olympic Park. The talented group qualified by achieving top-two finishes or attained the qualifying marks for their various run, jump and throw events at the Victorian titles. Leading medal prospects from Athletics Bendigo Region include shot put star Emma Berg from South Bendigo in the open class. The 21-year-old from Swan Hill has a seeded mark of 14.60m and won gold at the 2019 nationals when she put the shot to a distance of 14.24m. Another athlete from near Swan Hill is top high jumper Liam Shadbolt. A member of Bendigo Harriers, Shadbolt has cleared the 2m mark. The 14-year-old will contest the under-20 and under-16 finals in Sydney. On the track, Cohuna speedster Kye Mason will aim to lower his times of 10.88 and 21.89 in the open 100m and 200m. The Eaglehawk Athletics Club member has had a great season and leads a talented squad from the Two Blues that includes Angus McKindlay, under-20 400m and 400m hurdles; Dude Kelly, under-18 javelin; and Scarlett Southern, under-16 400m. A multiple record-breaker in hammer throw this season, Hailey Stubbs from Bendigo Harriers will contest the under-17 and under-15 events in Sydney. The 13-year-old from near Kyneton has a best throw of 41.09m. Other Harriers in great form include Harrison Boyd, under-18 1500m and 3000m; Caitlin Evans, under-18 400m hurdles; Reeve Evans, under-16 200m hurdles; and Jorja Hill, under-18 javelin. The Harriers' group bound for Sydney includes Jake Gavriliadis, under-17 discus and shot put; Frances Leach, under-18 high jump; and Merlin Tzaros, under-15 3000m. Pole vault action will include James Woods, previously with South Bendigo and now Keilor St Bernards aiming to soar above the 5m mark in open and under-20 class, and South Bendigo's Rhys Hansen from Waaia in the under-15 contest. South Bendigo's Abbey Hromenko will contest the open heptathlon, as clubmates Kai Norton, under-14 hammer, discus and shot put; Emma Orme, under-16 pole vault; vie for glory. The Tickell siblings, Chelsea and Logan, will take to the track. A dual gold medallist at the state titles, Chelsea will race in the under-14 800m and 1500m; and Logan in the under-17 1500m and 3000m. University's Avery McDermid qualified for the under-15 1500m. The Wangaratta-based Pitt brothers, Alex and Xavier, will contest javelin the under-20 and under-18 classes respectively. Both are with Albury AC and regularly competed in Bendigo's rounds of AVSL last summer. Another Albury athlete to watch at the championships will be Logan Sandland in the under-18 hammer and shot put.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/8266e807-96a3-4d3a-8e20-301f92d23a1e.jpg/r0_151_2041_1304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg