Police are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have about missing Echuca teen, Shanara. The 15-year-old was last seen in Echuca at about 11:50pm on March 10, almost two weeks ago. MORE NEWS: Nine-year-old girl hospitalised following Epsom collision Police and family are concerned for her welfare due to her age. She is about 158cm tall with a solid build and brown hair. Shanara was last seen wearing a grey jumper and grey sports pants with white runners. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Echuca police station on 5483 1500.

