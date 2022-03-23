news, local-news,

Emergency services were on scene after a man drove his car through an Echuca shopfront on Wednesday afternoon. Echuca Police, CFA and an ambulance crew attended after an elderly man went through the front of the Century 21 Rich River Real Estate agency in Hare Street at around noon. MORE NEWS: Auspost van hit in Ascot collision Witnesses said the man did not appear injured as he sat in the car, waiting for the scene to be cleared. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were not required. The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unclear. More to come.

