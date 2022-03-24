news, local-news,

Central Victoria will be a motoring mecca this weekend with two car events being held within half-an-hour of each other. The Logan Car Show is on Saturday from noon until 10pm with up to 100 vehicles - and a similar number of motorcycles - gathering on the grounds of the Logan Pub for a family oriented weekend. Organiser Cliff Doherty will have his own cars there for show - a 1930 A-Model Ford Coupe and a 1928 A-Model Ford Roadster pick-up. Other news: Countdown on for 150th Bendigo Easter Fair with program launched online Mr Doherty, a retired Eaglehawk mechanic, built the vintage Fords himself from the bare chassis and has always had a love for old cars. "My whole family, six boys and one girl, are all in the motor trade," Mr Doherty said. He has owned the coupe for 30 years and the roadster for 16. "They've been good cars. The coupe has won multiple awards - it won five trophies at one show - and the roadster has won quite a few, but I'm not a trophy hunter," Mr Doherty said. "I love driving them. I like to get in them and drive them, that satisfaction of reaping the benefits of your labour." It was driving the roadster back from a show in Horsham on a 45-degree day 13 years ago which produced the idea for the Logan Car Show. He stopped off at the Logan Pub for a drink and people came from everywhere to admire his car. "I said to the publican this would be a great spot to have a car show and he said 'yep, I'll back you up on that'," Mr Doherty said. Saturday's event is open to all hot rods, cars and bikes. There will be food and drinks (no BYO alcohol) and a band on Saturday night. Camping is free. Breakfast will be available Sunday morning and a raffle will be held with all proceeds going to prostate cancer research. MORE NEWS: On the go Bendigo: Victoria to be location of Australia's new Moderna vaccine facility Also on Saturday is the 37th Eddington Vintage Sports Car Club Sprints. The annual event is a traditional quarter-mile single-car sprint on Playfair Street, Eddington. Touring, sports and racing cars dating back from pre-World War I to the late 1970s and early 1980s compete individually against the clock to set the fastest time they can. Organisers are expecting about 90 cars at the event, which is being run in conjunction with a gathering of the Historic Motorcycle Racing Association of Victoria. The sprints start at 8am and run through until 5pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/32aff293-668f-4b74-a7c2-b8fa6c1d85b6.jpg/r12_252_4916_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg