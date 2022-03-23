A treble and doubles for Bendigo participants at Mildura

news, local-news, Frnch, Tormey, Ashwood, Laugher, teal, Douglas, Mildura, Bendigo

ANOTHER successful night up north produced multiple winners for Bendigo region harness racing participants in Mildura on Tuesday. Currently sitting one and two on the state trainer's premiership standings, Julie Douglas and Alex Ashwood were each able to add to their ever-growing tallies. Douglas, who leads all Victorian trainers on 32 wins, added another courtesy of Dont Write Me Off. She was unlucky not to have had an even bigger night after twice having to settle for second placing with Starvin Marvin and Write About Angus. The former New Zealander Dont Write Me Off broke through for his first Australian win at only his second start for the Douglas stable, after finishing fifth on debut at Horsham earlier in the month. The four-year-old gelding was driven by Bendigo's Ellen Tormey, who ended the night with a driving double, after landing a win for Irymple trainer Scott Garraway in the last race on James Charles. Tormey also notched up a trio of second placings, including both Douglas-trained second placegetters. Not far behind Douglas in the trainer's premiership race, Ashwood moved to 29 wins for the season thanks to a double with recent stable acquisition Bobsled Boy and Miss Social Media. Remarkably, his 29 wins have come from just 93 starters at the outstanding strike rate of 31 per cent, a current Australian-best. Both winners were driven by Tayla French. Fresh from leading all Victorian drivers during the Team Teal period with 21 winners, French notched up a treble at Mildura. READ MORE: Bendigo drivers lead the way in teal Two wins for Ashwood were complemented by outside success for 67-year-old Nicholls Points trainer Ian Campbell aboard Cemetery Bay. The only horse Campbell currently has racing, the four-year-old Live Or Die gelding has had only two starts for the season. A short-priced favourite, Bobsled Boy ($1.12) has won three straight since joining the Ashwood stable, following previous wins at Yarra Valley and Mildura. Not to be outdone, Miss Social Media made it back-to-backs wins at Mildura and now has six wins and three placings from 10 starts in a prolific 2022 season. A fantastic night for the Bendigonians was kick-started in race one by Jack Laugher, who steered Shadow Terror to victory for Merbein South trainer Ricky O'Brien. The 22-year-old reinsman made it a double later in the night with his victory aboard Loyola Rocknrolla for Mildura trainer Reece Moore. Ahead of Wednesday night's meeting at Ballarat, Tormey and French are currently equal second on the state driver's premiership standings on 33 wins. James Herbertson leads all Victorian drivers with 42 wins. READ MORE: Cup win delight for Barker at Charlton READ MORE: Tables turned as The Penny Drops wins Charlton Trotters Cup

