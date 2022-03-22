'Just roll with it': Pride collaborates with DCRD for come and try session

news, local-news, pride, roller, skating, bendigo, showgrounds

THE skates are on, the helmets are clicked in, and Dragon City Roller Derby Club (DCRD) is ready to welcome anyone who wants to try their hand at the challenging sport. The session is a collaboration between Bendigo Pride Festival and DCRD and will see juniors, women and mixed-gender adult sessions taking place throughout the day. DCRD member and avid roller-skater Julia Donier says the event will give new skaters a small taste of the fun of the sport. MORE NEWS: Huge crowd celebrates Serpentine Air Race centenary "It's such an inclusive sport which is the best thing about it," she said. "It's a really niche sport, but you definitely don't have to be the best athlete or know anything about the sport or skating." While Ms Donier said no one should worry about their experience level for Sunday's session, for those curious, roller derby is a fast-paced full contact team sport played on quad roller skates that requires athleticism, speed and strategy. "All of us started as beginners," Ms Donier said, "and we need all types of athletes." "All ages and body types are needed for the team." OTHER STORIES: Ms Donier said the collaboration with Bendigo Pride reflects the inclusive nature of the sport, and she's excited for everyone to get involved with the local roller derby scene. "It's a really inclusive sport, and your teammates are always there for you," she said. "The roller derby community is a strong community." After the come and try session, skaters will have the opportunity to join the learn to skate program. The beginner program kicks off at the beginning of the school year term, and once completed, people can join the Roller Derby team or simply continue in the fun of the learn to skate program. Sunday's come and try session has been funded thanks to 'Change Our Game' grant provided to Dragon CityRoller Derby, enabling the club to cover venue and equipment costs. The full program is as follows: 10am-noon: A Junior Come and Try Session (Mixed gender, ages 12 - 17) Noon-1pm: A demonstration by the Junior skaters 1pm-3pm: Adult (women 18+) Come and Try Session to promote This Girl Can. 3pm-4pm: Demonstration of a Roller Derby game. 4pm-6pm: Adult (18+ mixed gender) Come and Try Session in conjunction with Bendigo Pride Festival. Skates will be available to hire free of charge on the day and interested skaters will need to head to the DCRD Facebook page to register.

