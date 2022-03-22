news, local-news, news, water, lake meran, kerang, northern victoria, north central cma, top up

The North Central Catchment Management Authority is set to top up Lake Meran with water for the environment in the coming months, returning it to its highest level since the 2016 natural floods. Up to 2300 megalitres will flow into the lake until mid-May, on top of the 5414 ML already delivered this season. North Central CMA chief executive Brad Drust said the flows were in line with the waterway's 10-year Environmental Water Management Plan. MORE NEWS: Huge crowd celebrates Serpentine Air Race centenary "The water will give important black box and red gum communities on the fringes of the lake a much-needed drink," he said. "And the water will continue to provide a refuge for the important population of Murray River turtles that call the lake home. "And, of course, the campers, anglers, swimmers, and boaters will continue to enjoy high water levels." Outside of natural flooding, environmental flows are the only way water is delivered to Lake Meran. "The Environmental Water Management Plan outlines periods of wetting and drying, to get the best environmental outcomes for the lake and the plants and animals that rely on it being healthy to survive," Mr Drust said. OTHER STORIES: "At the moment, there is enough water in the system to deliver water to Lake Meran and meet local irrigation demands. "However, if there is an increase in irrigation demand while we are filling the lake, we will work with Goulburn Murray Water to avoid compromising the flows for irrigation. This may mean taking a bit longer to fill." The North Central CMA manages environmental flows on behalf of the Victorian Environmental Water Holder. The flows are authorised by VEWH in line with its Seasonal Watering Plan 2021-22. The Plan is available for download from vewh.vic.gov.au, with regular watering updates posted on the North Central CMA website nccma.vic.gov.au

