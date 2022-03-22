Rich River Rod Run a winner for revheads and charities

news, local-news,

The Rich River Rod Run proved a bumper weekend for all involved with modified vehicles and custom cars taking over the the border town of Echuca-Moama. With 220 entries it was the biggest rod run of the past five biennial events, making it the biggest in 10 years. On the Sunday, there were close to 500 vehicles for the show 'n' shine event at Moama, easily breaking previous recrods. Rich River Rod and Custom Club president Daniel Arnold said he had never seen so many cars. "It was jampacked. I thought we'd run out of room," he said. Hot rods and classic vehicles of all kinds converged on Echuca-Moama last weekend for the rod run. While most participants were from Victoria and southern NSW, there were other interstate motoring enthusiasts present from Queensland and South Australia. The weekend began on Friday, March 18 with registration and a meet and greet. Saturday was the day of the rod run to Mathoura and lunch at The Timbercutters restaurant before returning to Echuca to cruise the streets that evening in front of admiring onlookers. "Saturday night was my highlight," Mr Arnold said. "It was sensational. The atmosphere was unbelievable. "There were deckchairs everywhere along the street. You wouldn't think there was a fuel price crisis at the moment." Mr Arnold said funds raised from the event would allow the club to make some "generous donations" to local charities. "A fair portion will go to the Cancer Wellness Centre being built in Echuca and will spread the rest out a bit," he said.

