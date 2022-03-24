news, property, 384 Barnard Street, Bendigo, Ironbark, city fringe, three bedrooms, Team Real Estate

DETAILS: First time on the market for this much-loved home with its beautiful brickwork and enviable city-fringe location. Land size is about 978 square metres with a single garage as well as a versatile studio or home office. Licensed estate agent Linda Currie of Team Real Estate said it's a rare chance to own a captivating 1950s home with endless possibilities to update or develop. The home's interior is an eclectic mix of original features, 1970s décor and semi-modern updates. Further features include walk-in pantry and nicely proportioned rooms. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Rooms are spacious with high ceilings and large windows which add to the appeal and increase the home's potential. Three living zones include a main lounge as well as open-plan dining and a separate family room. Formal entrance, handy vestibule, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate laundry provide ample space. A rare gem in a prized location within walking distance from View Street arts precinct, theatres, galleries, Queen Elizabeth Oval, schools, cafes and shops. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/4f78da67-fc2b-4fdc-a193-b4388f0e4bb2.jpg/r241_153_2873_1640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg