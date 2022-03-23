Axedale tees off club 2022 championships | Golf Results

sport, local-sport,

Club championship action is now underway at both Axedale and Belvoir Park. Axedale's Jamie Kinkade (6) has started well with an impressive 74 off-the-stick, meanwhile, Belvoir's Tristan Holmes (3) shot low with a 72 gross. Men (Nett): A-Grade: C. Lee (14) 65, T. Fitzpatrick (6) 70, G. Beames (10) 70 B-Grade: D. Mitchell (21) 64, I. Martin (19) 67, R. Galbraith (20) 68 C-Grade: A. Galea (26) 68. D. Curran (34) 69, I. Stove (23) 70 NTP: R. Minne (1st), B. Keating (1st), G. Day (3rd second shot), R. Galbraith (3rd second shot), T. Fitzpatrick (6th), B. Retallick (18th)(, I. Martin (18th) Winners: P. White/C. Williams/A/ Telford 47 Runners-up: B. Davies/M. Dunn/M. Carter 46 Men (Nett): A-Grade: J. Kinkade (6) 68, J. Shrimpton (13) 68, P. Pyke (12) 69 B-Grade: J. Angove (15) 68, D. Baillie (18) 69, R. McGibbon (18) 70 C-Grade: R. Wagstaff (36) 66, X. Fiske-Fealy (31) 66 c/b (Monthly Medal), R. Kinkade (34) 71 Best (Gross): J. Kinkade 74 Women (Nett): Overall: M. Hamilton (17) 73 (Medal Qualifier), R. Weeks (22) 73, M. Pitts (24) 75 NTP: H. Nielsen (1st), E. Lowndes (1st), R. Iser (1st), A. Schaeche (3rd second shot), J. Taylor (3rd second shot), J. Randles (6th), S. McGibbon (16th), P. Pyke (18th), R. Iser (18th second shot) Sport news: Men (Nett): A-Grade: A. Stove (6) 68, M. Bamford (7) 69, T. Holmes (3) 69 B-Grade: K. Cook (16) 64, D. Harris (17) 68, P. Adams (19) 70 C-Grade: J. Anderton (24) 68, L. Lucas (22) 69, F. Tenace (22) 70 NTP: B. Tatt (3rd), C. Arnold (11th), R. Baker (16th), M. Smith (8th), B. Tatt (Super Pin) Women (Stableford): A-Grade: S. Smith (18) 35, J. Roberts (-2) 34 B-Grade: T. Perkins (32) 37, M. Alston (31) 30 NTP: J. James (3rd) A-Grade: T. Woolley (2) -3 (Monthly Medal), R. Marriott (12) -1 c/b B-Grade: R. Woodman (15) -3, M. Smith (14) -2 C-Grade: J. Bateson (19) -2, S. Dillon (19) +2 c/b NTP: P. Lethlean (5th), R. Woodman (5th), S. Carter (5th), T. Woolley (11th), S. Hillier (12th), I. Doak (17th) Women: Winner: J. Goode (21) 33 c/b, T. Jefferies (19) 33 Nine-Hole: J. Prior 16 c/b NTP: N. Wallace (5th), D. Davidson (5th), M. Bailey (16th), L. Robertson (17th) Mixed: C. Hilson/F. Newlan 96-24-72 Runners-up: C. Veildman/ H. Ward 99-25.60-73.40 Men: N. Sawers/D. West 80-12.20-67.80 Runners-up: R. Hercus/P. Armstrong 95-21.80-73.20 Women (Nett): Winner: M. Kiel (17) 80 c/b Runner-up: S. Lineham (36) 80 Putts: M. Kiel 24 NTP: J. Drummond (16th) Men (Nett): Winner: A. Giblett (20) 71 Runner-up: A. Collins (14) 73 Putts: A. Collins 26 NTP: A. Collins (1st and 16th) Winner: H. Gee (26) 32 Runner-up: H. Martin (24) 31 NTP: J. Brown (3rd), P. Skinner (16th) A-Grade: A. Kerr (9) 39, G. Hunt (2) 38 B-Grade: B. Watts (14) 38, H. Yu (13) 37 C-Grade: H. Lee (22) 40, B. Beavis (22) 38 NTP: B. Coghlan (3rd), R. Burtonclay (7th), M. Barnes (10th), A. Masters (12th and 16th) Overall: N. Bell (3) +4, J. Ward (6) +3 c/b, P. Purcell (19) +3 c/b, J. Mellington (13) +3 c/b, S. Jordan (13) +3 c/b, J. Battersby (12) +3 NTP: G. Hutchinson (3rd), T. Thompson (7th), L. Winning (10th), C. Jervies (12th), T. Williams (16th) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/0d06a25a-ce7d-4fb0-ba77-a472766960b1.jpg/r13_327_5240_3280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg