Axedale tees off club 2022 championships | Golf Results
Club championship action is now underway at both Axedale and Belvoir Park.
Axedale's Jamie Kinkade (6) has started well with an impressive 74 off-the-stick, meanwhile, Belvoir's Tristan Holmes (3) shot low with a 72 gross.
Axedale
- Thursday March 17 (Stroke)
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: C. Lee (14) 65, T. Fitzpatrick (6) 70, G. Beames (10) 70
B-Grade: D. Mitchell (21) 64, I. Martin (19) 67, R. Galbraith (20) 68
C-Grade: A. Galea (26) 68. D. Curran (34) 69, I. Stove (23) 70
NTP: R. Minne (1st), B. Keating (1st), G. Day (3rd second shot), R. Galbraith (3rd second shot), T. Fitzpatrick (6th), B. Retallick (18th)(, I. Martin (18th)
- Friday March 18 (Irish 3B
Winners: P. White/C. Williams/A/ Telford 47
Runners-up: B. Davies/M. Dunn/M. Carter 46
- Saturday March 19 (R1 Club Championships/Monthly Medal/Stroke)
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: J. Kinkade (6) 68, J. Shrimpton (13) 68, P. Pyke (12) 69
B-Grade: J. Angove (15) 68, D. Baillie (18) 69, R. McGibbon (18) 70
C-Grade: R. Wagstaff (36) 66, X. Fiske-Fealy (31) 66 c/b (Monthly Medal), R. Kinkade (34) 71
Best (Gross): J. Kinkade 74
Women (Nett):
Overall: M. Hamilton (17) 73 (Medal Qualifier), R. Weeks (22) 73, M. Pitts (24) 75
NTP: H. Nielsen (1st), E. Lowndes (1st), R. Iser (1st), A. Schaeche (3rd second shot), J. Taylor (3rd second shot), J. Randles (6th), S. McGibbon (16th), P. Pyke (18th), R. Iser (18th second shot)
Belvoir Park
- Saturday March 19 (R1 Club Championships/Stroke/Stableford)
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: A. Stove (6) 68, M. Bamford (7) 69, T. Holmes (3) 69
B-Grade: K. Cook (16) 64, D. Harris (17) 68, P. Adams (19) 70
C-Grade: J. Anderton (24) 68, L. Lucas (22) 69, F. Tenace (22) 70
NTP: B. Tatt (3rd), C. Arnold (11th), R. Baker (16th), M. Smith (8th), B. Tatt (Super Pin)
Women (Stableford):
A-Grade: S. Smith (18) 35, J. Roberts (-2) 34
B-Grade: T. Perkins (32) 37, M. Alston (31) 30
NTP: J. James (3rd)
Bendigo
- Saturday March 5 (Stroke/Monthly Medal)
A-Grade: T. Woolley (2) -3 (Monthly Medal), R. Marriott (12) -1 c/b
B-Grade: R. Woodman (15) -3, M. Smith (14) -2
C-Grade: J. Bateson (19) -2, S. Dillon (19) +2 c/b
NTP: P. Lethlean (5th), R. Woodman (5th), S. Carter (5th), T. Woolley (11th), S. Hillier (12th), I. Doak (17th)
- Tuesday March 15 (Stableford)
Women:
Winner: J. Goode (21) 33 c/b, T. Jefferies (19) 33
Nine-Hole: J. Prior 16 c/b
NTP: N. Wallace (5th), D. Davidson (5th), M. Bailey (16th), L. Robertson (17th)
Marong
- Saturday March 12 (Mixed and Men's Pinehurst)
Mixed: C. Hilson/F. Newlan 96-24-72
Runners-up: C. Veildman/ H. Ward 99-25.60-73.40
Men: N. Sawers/D. West 80-12.20-67.80
Runners-up: R. Hercus/P. Armstrong 95-21.80-73.20
- Tuesday March 15 (Stroke)
Women (Nett):
Winner: M. Kiel (17) 80 c/b
Runner-up: S. Lineham (36) 80
Putts: M. Kiel 24
NTP: J. Drummond (16th)
Men (Nett):
Winner: A. Giblett (20) 71
Runner-up: A. Collins (14) 73
Putts: A. Collins 26
NTP: A. Collins (1st and 16th)
Neangar Park
- Wednesday March 16 (Stableford)
Winner: H. Gee (26) 32
Runner-up: H. Martin (24) 31
NTP: J. Brown (3rd), P. Skinner (16th)
- Thursday March 17 (Stableford)
A-Grade: A. Kerr (9) 39, G. Hunt (2) 38
B-Grade: B. Watts (14) 38, H. Yu (13) 37
C-Grade: H. Lee (22) 40, B. Beavis (22) 38
NTP: B. Coghlan (3rd), R. Burtonclay (7th), M. Barnes (10th), A. Masters (12th and 16th)
- Saturday March 19 (Par)
Overall: N. Bell (3) +4, J. Ward (6) +3 c/b, P. Purcell (19) +3 c/b, J. Mellington (13) +3 c/b, S. Jordan (13) +3 c/b, J. Battersby (12) +3 NTP: G. Hutchinson (3rd), T. Thompson (7th), L. Winning (10th), C. Jervies (12th), T. Williams (16th)
