Golden haul for Bendigo veteran athletes

A DOZEN athletes with links to Bendigo were in top form at the weekend's Victorian Masters track and field championships in Melbourne. Medal haul for Bendigo Region was 18 gold, 10 silver and two bronze at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium. It was four gold for Eaglehawk's Rhondda Dundas in the women's 75 discus, hammer, shot put, and weight throw. After being out of the sport for 2 1/2 years, Sharon Barr marked her comeback by winning silver in the 60 hammer, and bronze in the weight throw. Anne Buckley struck a medal tally of three gold and a silver in the women's 50 class. The Harriers' veteran won the 2000m steeple, 5000m and 1500m finals, and was runner-up in the 800m. Brett Gilligan won the 400m hurdles in the men's 40 division and silver in the 400m. Nathan Crowley won the 400m and 800m for the men's 45 class. Eaglehawk's Antony Langdon took out the men's 100m hurdles and was third in the 400m hurdles. South Bendigo's Greg Hilson struck gold in the men's 50 high jump and pole vault, silver in the 400m hurdles, long jump and triple jump. In the men's 55 class, University's Mike Bieleny won the 5000m and was second in the 1500m, and Eaglehawk's Craig Graham claimed silver at hammer and the weight throw. South Bendigo's Debby Kirne won the 400m in the women's 55 division and was second in the 800m. Harriers' Geoff Shaw won the 400m, 800m and high jump for the men's 70 class.

