Billiards: Eaglehawk perched on top of ladder ahead of semi-finals

After suffering multiple interruptions in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bendigo Billiard and Snooker Association is enjoying an uninterrupted start to 2022. At the half way mark of the Bendigo inter-club billiards season, Eaglehawk currently sits on top of the ladder with a small buffer, largely due to the efforts of snooker convert Orrin Bester who remains undefeated in his first full year of billiards. There is barely anything separating the remaining teams from Golden Square, Sandhurst, Castlemaine and Victorian Railways as they fight for a top-four finish. As always, John Schenck leads the way with a season high break of 86, and has amassed a competition high of 34 breaks above 30 through round nine. Schenck is the reigning Victorian Billiards Champion after winning his title in November 2021 by defeating James Mifsud in Yarraville. This was his third Victorian Championship. His other titles came in 2004 and 2014 demonstrating his longevity and consistency at the top. He has also previously won the Victorian 150-up Championship. Unsurprisingly, Schenck is the favourite to take out the Bendigo Billiards Championship after a comfortable win in his quarter final. He takes on Eaglehawk's Gary McArdle in the semi final this week, after he had a great win in his quarter final against Golden Square's Noel Murphy. In the other semi final, Eaglehawk veteran Alan Croft will take on Golden Square's Adam Hargreaves, after Croft won in a close match against his pennant team mate Lindsay Gordon in the quarter final. The BBSA is pleased with the participant level considering the uncertainty of the last two seasons, but are looking to increase membership bases to support clubs. Social and competition players are equally welcome.

