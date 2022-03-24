news, property, 80 Swanwater Drive Longlea, central Victoria, Bendigo, Heathcote, four bedrooms, eight hectares, shedding, dam

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 1 Cars 8 $940,000 - $1,030,000 LAND: 8.09 hectares AGENT: First National Tweed Sutherland PHONE: Bawa Singh on 0402 206 745 INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.45am The peaceful surrounds on Swanwater Drive will have you easily forget you're just 15 minutes from Bendigo's CBD. This residence has been tastefully renovated and comprises four comfortable bedrooms, open-plan kitchen and dining, and a spacious lounge. A luxurious treat is the modernised bathroom with free-standing bath tub, frameless shower and floating vanities. More features in this warm and welcoming home are dishwasher, day-night blinds, wood fire and built-in robes. Expansive outdoor living is undercover for year-round enjoyment. It provides a relaxing setting and a beautiful outlook over the undulating acreage. The home is set within a secure fenced area with landscaped gardens and convenient access points. Exceptional shedding is available including an 18 x 8-metre construction with internet connection and a mechanic hoist. Another multipurpose shed has plumbed hot water, rainwater supply and about 72 square metres of concrete floor space. Ample water is assured with two large rainwater storage tanks as well a catchment dam. All up, a versatile and appealing property with useful clearings and a sprinkling of lovely shady trees. It's a good choice for those seeking a lifestyle property, hobby farm or horse haven. Longlea is just 14 kilometres from Hargreaves Mall and 16 kilometres from Lake Eppalock for boating, camping, fishing and water sport.

