Coliban Water will be carrying out water mains cleaning in some of its networks in March and April. Residents in Castlemaine, Spring Gully and Epsom will be required to turn off their stop taps while the works take place. Service Delivery executive general manager Danny McLean, said the works, due to start in the last week of March, are part of an ongoing maintenance program. MORE NEWS: Blue green algae found in Tallaroop Creek, customers warned to take care around water "Our water mains cleaning program is important to ensure the continued delivery of safe drinking water that meets the requirements of the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines," he said. "The program is an incredibly important investment in our water network, which not only protects the integrity of these assets, but ensures we continue providing high quality drinking water." There are several different techniques that can be used to clean water mains, and the technique selected for use is chosen based on both the condition of the mains and minimising disruption to customers. A technique called 'air scouring' is being used, which involves forcing a mixture of compressed air and water into the mains via one hydrant and out through another hydrant. Due to the historic nature of Castlemaine's water network, it is important customers turn off their stop tap prior to the cleaning, otherwise the dislodged sediment in the network may cause discolouration of the water coming out of household taps. OTHER STORIES: "There will be some interruptions to the water supply. Customers will be notified 1-2 weeks prior to the cleaning with a specific date and time when their supply will be interrupted," Mr McLean said. "All properties have a stop tap, which is connected to your water meter. A stop tap is used to control the water supply to a property, and we're asking customers to turn theirs off while the work is being completed in their street. "Where possible, we have taken into consideration the types of businesses that may be affected and scheduled works overnight, whereas most customers will be without water for a few hours on one day." For further information, including how to locate and turn off a stop tap, visit Connect Coliban or contact the Customer Support Team on 1300 363 200.

