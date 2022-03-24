news, property, 22 Hillcrest Road, Maiden Gully, Bendigo, central Victoria, five bedrooms, 4 hectares, shedding, home business

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 6 Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday March 30, at 11am LAND: 4.05 hectares AGENT: Elders Real Estate PHONE: Patrick Skahill on 0401 722 581 INSPECT: By appointment Depicting an air of grandeur, this lifestyle property will captivate you with its luxury, sophistication and exceptional potential. A hugely enviable attribute, the property falls within the Maiden Gully Development Strategy and is flagged for future re-zoning to general residential use. In due course, a large scale and extremely lucrative residential development could be completed. A remarkable size, the home is the epitome of style and substance with five bedrooms and four living areas. Spacious open-plan living includes a modern kitchen with Caesarstone benchtops, walk-in pantry, 900mm-wide induction cooktop and under-bench oven. The main bedroom suite includes a walk-in robe and full-sized ensuite with two-metre long shower. Four children's rooms have their own walk-in robes. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. A highlight is the professional in-home salon which has myriad uses and a separate entrance. Infrastructure on this impressive property includes 270 square metres of trade-quality shedding with clearance for large vehicles. Bushland views, spacious outdoor living, rainwater storage and a 17.2-kilowatt solar system are more features at this lifestyle property at Maiden Gully. It is ideally positioned within minutes of local shops, supermarket, childcare, primary schools and secondary college. Just a 10-minute drive from Bendigo city with potential for future development in a fast-growing location. Visit www.bendigo.eldersrealestate.com.au Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

