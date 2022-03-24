news, property, 124 Emu Creek Road, Strathfieldsaye, Bendigo, central Victoria, grand living, six bedrooms, swimming pool, trade shedding

DETAILS: Bed 6 Bath 3 Cars 11 Expressions of interest invited LAND: 3.82 hectares AGENT: Ray White Bendigo PHONE: Brent Mason on 0466 897 917 INSPECT: By appointment A special offering at Strathfieldsaye is for those seeking the ultimate lifestyle property with commercial-quality shedding for a home-based enterprise. Director and auctioneer Brent Mason of Ray White Bendigo said the property is an entertainer's paradise with style, sophistication and class. "If you're looking for a property that is one of its kind, then this is one you simply do not want to miss." Walking through the residence you'll find the billiard room adjacent to the third living zone, which is currently used as a children's retreat. A cinema room is next, which has room for the whole family to enjoy those Sunday afternoon movie marathons. The second living zone has a beautiful outlook over the tranquil surrounds. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Banquet-style dining is perfect for memorable moments such as birthdays and engagements. Brent said the home's main living zone with kitchen is a show-stopper, where the budding chef can demonstrate their ability to entertain at home. Resort-style alfresco living boasts extensive paving, cascading greenery and a sparkling in-ground pool. More highlights in this immaculate home are grand staircase, luxurious parents' retreat, dressing room, executive study and a butler's pantry. The property has garaging as well as semi-industrial style shedding for vehicles, machinery, equipment, storage and business. A catchment dam and 54 rooftop solar panels are further features at this family estate with easy access to local services and Bendigo city. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link Visit www.raywhitebendigo.com.au

