40 Three Hills Lane, Emu Creek, Bendigo

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 4 $1,800,000 - $1,900,000 LAND: 6.2 ha (15.3ac) AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate CONTACT: Sue DeAraugo on 0418 518 774 INSPECT: Saturday 10.30 - 11.30am When a family from Melbourne wanted to build their dream home, they left no stone unturned, literally. The result is a substantial property, the ideal place you can start to contemplate your own family dynasty. Set on 15 or so acres in the picturesque Emu Creek valley, the home is constructed from concrete tilt panels, cedar and Colorbond. The granite used extensively in the landscaping was sourced from an old quarry on Mount Alexander, and is featured in the retaining walls and paving stones around the property. The building itself is lovingly wrapped with extensive decking which overlooks the solar-heated pool with its natural paving. There are four large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and two livings areas, ample space but still cosy enough for you to enjoy each others company. But it is the details of this home that will impress you. There is hydronic heating throughout the home, the morning sun streams into the east facing main living areas, and the large windows open up vistas of the surrounding countryside below. The external office facility next to the double sheds, where there is network connectivity for the tech savvy, air conditioning, and full insulation is a versatile space with multiple uses. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. The large open-plan kitchen has a dishwasher, superb breakfast bar with polished concrete finish on the benchtops, and a vast walk-in pantry off the kitchen, which is a supreme butler's pantry and hosts two work spaces where all your kitchen appliances, and food storage, find a special place of their own. This part of the home share its space with the dining and living areas where reclaimed timber floorboards make their own sustainability statement. Outdoors, the house and the shedding are connected to a large Rhino tank providing 150,000 litres of water as well as the large dam with an electric pump providing water for the garden. The garden surrounds are amazing, from the lemon scented gums planted from seed forming the driveway, as well as the transformation from bare acres to thriving replantings, where over 1000 trees have been established to provide wildlife habitat and which also attract prolific bird life. For neighbours you have all the treasures of a vibrant local community shopping hub, as you're just a five minute drive from Strathfieldsaye cafes, supermarket, hotel and post office. For kids at school, there is the Strathfieldsaye primary schools or St Francis of The Fields, plus kindergarten and a childcare centre closeby. And you're just 15 minutes from Bendigo. The vendor says his family has all grown up and now it is time to pass this amazing home onto new owners to thoroughly enjoy all it has to offer. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

