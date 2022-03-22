PGA Tour: Herbert draws Schauffele, Finau and Kanaya at WGC Match Play

news, local-news,

Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert will face world number nine Xander Schauffele during the opening stages of the 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play. Herbert has been drawn into group seven which includes Olympic gold medallist in Schauffele, Tony Finau and Takumi Kanaya. Herbert's campaign begins in the early hours of Thursday morning (3.21AM AEDT) at the Austin Country Club where he will play Finau in round one, before returning on Friday for round two against Schauffele (1.42AM AEDT), followed by Kanaya in round three. The WGC event field features 64 golfers who have been split into 16 groups - with only one player from each advancing to the weekend sudden-death knockout stage. The tournament is being held on the par 71 Peter Dye-designed course which features undulating turf, pot bunkers and water. Jon Rahm (1) Patrick Reed (23) Cameron Young (40) Sebastian Munoz (58) Collin Morikawa (2) Jason Kokrak (22) Sergio Garcia (43) Robert MacIntyre (61) Viktor Hovland (3) Will Zalatoris (24) Cameron Tringale (45) Sepp Straka (63) Patrick Cantlay (4) Sungjae Im (21) Seamus Power (42) Keith Mitchell (62) Scottie Scheffler (5) Matt Fitzpatrick (20) Tommy Fleetwood (41) Ian Poulter (59) Justin Thomas (6) Kevin Kisner (29) Marc Leishman (37) Luke List (53) Xander Schauffele (7) Tony Finau (18) Lucas Herbert (39) Takumi Kanaya (56) Dustin Johnson (8) Max Homa (30) Matthew Wolff (38) Mackenzie Hughes (51) Bryson DeChambeau (9) Talor Gooch (27) Lee Westwood (47) Richard Bland (54) Louis Oosthuizen (10) Paul Casey (19) Corey Conners (36) Alex Noren (50) Jordan Spieth (11) Adam Scott (32) Justin Rose (46) Keegan Bradley (60) Billy Horschel (12) Thomas Pieters (26) Tom Hoge (33) Min Woo Lee (49) Tyrrell Hatton (13) Daniel Berger (17) Si Woo Kim (48) Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52) Joaquin Niemann (14) Kevin Na (25) Russell Henley (34) Maverick McNealy (64) Abraham Ancer (15) Webb Simpson (31) Brian Harman (44) Bubba Watson (57) Brooks Koepka (16) Shane Lowry (28) Harold Varner III (35) Erik van Rooyen (55) Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/625a8494-01b9-4fd9-9e47-bf2fbbc719d0.jpg/r0_0_1083_612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg