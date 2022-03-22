PGA Tour: Herbert draws Schauffele, Finau and Kanaya at WGC Match Play
Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert will face world number nine Xander Schauffele during the opening stages of the 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play.
Herbert has been drawn into group seven which includes Olympic gold medallist in Schauffele, Tony Finau and Takumi Kanaya.
The bracket for @DellMatchPlay is LIVE! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/gsQxh7kmMc— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 21, 2022
Herbert's campaign begins in the early hours of Thursday morning (3.21AM AEDT) at the Austin Country Club where he will play Finau in round one, before returning on Friday for round two against Schauffele (1.42AM AEDT), followed by Kanaya in round three.
The WGC event field features 64 golfers who have been split into 16 groups - with only one player from each advancing to the weekend sudden-death knockout stage.
The tournament is being held on the par 71 Peter Dye-designed course which features undulating turf, pot bunkers and water.
FULL GROUPS
Group 1
Jon Rahm (1)
Patrick Reed (23)
Cameron Young (40)
Sebastian Munoz (58)
Group 2
Collin Morikawa (2)
Jason Kokrak (22)
Sergio Garcia (43)
Robert MacIntyre (61)
Group 3
Viktor Hovland (3)
Will Zalatoris (24)
Cameron Tringale (45)
Sepp Straka (63)
Group 4
Patrick Cantlay (4)
Sungjae Im (21)
Seamus Power (42)
Keith Mitchell (62)
Group 5
Scottie Scheffler (5)
Matt Fitzpatrick (20)
Tommy Fleetwood (41)
Ian Poulter (59)
Group 6
Justin Thomas (6)
Kevin Kisner (29)
Marc Leishman (37)
Luke List (53)
Group 7
Xander Schauffele (7)
Tony Finau (18)
Lucas Herbert (39)
Takumi Kanaya (56)
Group 8
Dustin Johnson (8)
Max Homa (30)
Matthew Wolff (38)
Mackenzie Hughes (51)
Group 9
Bryson DeChambeau (9)
Talor Gooch (27)
Lee Westwood (47)
Richard Bland (54)
Group 10
Louis Oosthuizen (10)
Paul Casey (19)
Corey Conners (36)
Alex Noren (50)
Group 11
Jordan Spieth (11)
Adam Scott (32)
Justin Rose (46)
Keegan Bradley (60)
Group 12
Billy Horschel (12)
Thomas Pieters (26)
Tom Hoge (33)
Min Woo Lee (49)
Group 13
Tyrrell Hatton (13)
Daniel Berger (17)
Si Woo Kim (48)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)
Group 14
Joaquin Niemann (14)
Kevin Na (25)
Russell Henley (34)
Maverick McNealy (64)
Group 15
Abraham Ancer (15)
Webb Simpson (31)
Brian Harman (44)
Bubba Watson (57)
Group 16
Brooks Koepka (16)
Shane Lowry (28)
Harold Varner III (35)
Erik van Rooyen (55)
