A blue green algae warning has been issued for Tullaroop Creek downstream of Tullaroop Reservoir. Goulburn-Murray Water is warning customers and the public to avoid direct contact with water in a 50km section of the creek between Tullaroop and Laanecoorie reservoirs. This is the first blue-green algae warning for the waterway, but a warning was issued for Laanecoorie Reservoir earlier this month and has been in place at Tullaroop Reservoir since November 2021. MORE NEWS: Bendigo hero Grant Healey to receive Victoria Police Valour Award Warning signs are positioned at both reservoirs and will remain in place while high levels of blue-green algae are present. GMW Water Quality co-ordinator Bianca Atley said the creek and reservoirs would not be closed to the public and visitors could still sightsee and enjoy other activities that did not involve direct contact with the water. "People can still fish and use canoes, kayaks and boats," she said. Blue green algae occurs naturally in waterbodies and contains toxins harmful to humans and animals. OTHER STORIES: Characteristic signs of algae contact are skin rashes or itchiness; sore eyes, ears and nose; or if swallowed, nausea or vomiting. GMW recommends: It is not possible to predict how long the algae will remain at high levels, but GMW said it will continue to monitor the situation. Water supplied by GMW is not suitable for human consumption without first being properly treated. Human consumption includes showering, bathing, washing, cooking, ice making and drinking. MORE NEWS: 'Transactional' budget expected Keep up to date with current blue green algae warnings at g-mwater.com.au/news/bga or by ringing 1800 013 357. For more information about blue-green algae and your health, visit www.health.vic.gov.au or phone NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 606 024. For advice on eating fish from affected waters, go to betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/Harmful-algal-blooms

