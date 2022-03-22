news, local-news, news, storm, northen victoria, central victoria

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the central and northern Victoria and the warning for these districts is now cancelled. Locations which may be affected now include Sale, Maffra, Bairnsdale, Mt Baw Baw, Mt Hotham and Mt Buller. The next warning is due to be issued by 7.20pm. The Bureau of Meteorologu has said fast-moving severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along a trough approaching from the west of Victoria on Tuesday afternoon. This area of storm development is expected to move eastwards into the afternoon and evening, affecting the northern and central Victorian parts of the state. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. MORE NEWS: Tractors pull in the crowd and funds for Rochester school The State Emergency Service advises that people should: The next warning is due to be issued by 5.45pm. Keep one eye on the sky and the other eye on the Bureau of Meteorology radar because thunderstorms are possible for parts of central Victoria today. Bendigo, Maryborough and Gisborne may experience the chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, with storms possibly more severe in the east. More news: Today, Bendigo is predicted to reach a high of 30 degrees, it will be mostly sunny in the morning and the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. There will be light winds and they will become southwesterly in the late afternoon.

