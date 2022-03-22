Thunderstorms were predicted for Tuesday afternoon, cancelled for some parts of state
Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the central and northern Victoria and the warning for these districts is now cancelled.
Locations which may be affected now include Sale, Maffra, Bairnsdale, Mt Baw Baw, Mt Hotham and Mt Buller.
The next warning is due to be issued by 7.20pm.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for central and northern Victoria
The Bureau of Meteorologu has said fast-moving severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along a trough approaching from the west of Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.
This area of storm development is expected to move eastwards into the afternoon and evening, affecting the northern and central Victorian parts of the state.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
The next warning is due to be issued by 5.45pm.
Keep one eye on the sky, thunderstorms possible for central Victoria
Keep one eye on the sky and the other eye on the Bureau of Meteorology radar because thunderstorms are possible for parts of central Victoria today.
Bendigo, Maryborough and Gisborne may experience the chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, with storms possibly more severe in the east.
