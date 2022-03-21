news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology has said the La Nina event is likely to finish by late-autumn, with a return to neutral conditions in the tropical Pacific. Its outlook for April to June 2022 indicates above average rainfall is likely across most of the tropics and for parts of eastern Australia. Below average rainfall is likely across western Tasmania and south-west Western Australia, and warmer than average days and nights are likely for most regions. MORE NEWS: Girton Grammar student Milly Fletcher will have her colorful garments displayed at Top Designs "While parts of eastern Australia remain very wet, with saturated soils and swollen rivers, the outlook for above average rainfall in some areas highlights the importance of monitoring the BOM Weather app and Bureau website for the latest forecasts and warnings," BOM head of Long-Range Forecasts Dr Andrew Watkins said. "This has been the second La Nina in consecutive years, something last seen in 2010-2012. "La Nina events typically break down in early to mid-autumn, however, trade winds remain stronger than average over the tropical Pacific Ocean delaying the further weakening of the La Nina over the past fortnight. OTHER STORIES: "Even if La Nina weakens, it will continue to influence global weather and climate." For more details on this and other climate outlooks and summaries, visit the Bureau's website: bom.gov.au/climate The latest climate outlook can be viewed at bom.gov.au/climate/outlooks

