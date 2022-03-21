Eaglehawk students on board with Roulettes

news, local-news,

The sky is the limit for Eaglehawk Secondary College students following a visit from the RAAF Roulettes on Monday. Members of the Roulettes visited the school to give a 45-miute presentation to Year 7 students about the aerobatic flying squadron. Roulette Seven Flight Lieutenant Ben Price said the pilots spoke about where they came from and their pathway into the Roulettes. More news: Bendigo Theatre Company has postponed the information night and auditions for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory "We talked about our dreams and ambitions and how we achieved them," Lt Price said. "That aligned with the school's values or teamwork and relationship building." The students asked a lot of questions to the Roulette members with several youngsters showing keen interest in life in the airforce, The Roulettes were in town as part of the Serpentine Air Race centenary on the Sunday which Lt Price described as excellent. "The crowd loved it and there was a lot of positive feedback," he said of the airshow. "I must admit on the way to the show I wasn't expecting a lot of people there but when I saw the carpark full and the number of airplanes I was blown away by how many were there." Having an interrupted schedule the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Roulettes have a busy calendar for the next few months. The Roulettes' visit to Serpentine was preceded by an air display in Albury. They are now off to Point Cook, followed by a show in Canberra, then back to Melbourne for the Formula One Grand Prix, up to Sydney for the Royal Easter Show, then to Sale and north again to the Central Coast in NSW. OTHER STORIES: And what is it like to fly in the Roulettes? "Absolutely unreal," Lt Price said. "Honestly it's the best fun you can have while getting paid. You get to to fly this little red rocket car where we can do low level acrobatics, fly upside down and all that stuff." Capable of pulling a crowd anywhere, anytime, the Roulettes flew out from Bendigo Airport on Monday afternoon under the gaze of a number of onlookers who turned up out just to see a flyover.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/88b3d770-eeae-4253-8c01-dd0ea50af846.jpg/r0_388_5226_3341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg