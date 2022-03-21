Buloke Shire encourages more volunteers to do their bit through new program
In recognition of the enormous offerings people make in volunteering time and giving generously to community, Buloke Shire Council has initiated a new program to acknowledge and support them.
Delivered by Make a Change, 'Buloke, celebrating great people doing great things', is a new initiative to raise awareness, introduce new ideas, expand existing programs, create new outcomes, and invite broader participation in the region.
"Buloke is recognised as having one of the highest number of active volunteers per capita of all the shires in Victoria because our community cares about each other - it is something we are immensely proud of," mayor Daryl Warren said.
"Our residents understand volunteering is more than doing good deeds and keeping connected - it is etched into our social fabric and we are well known for it.
"I encourage all of our community groups to get involved in this program, as it is designed to support them and look at new ways of engaging residents in their projects."
All residents, businesses and organisations are invited to take part and it is all for the benefit of residents, neighbourhoods, towns, and the whole community.
Those already involved in local groups and actively contributing, are encouraged to take part as well as those thinking about ideas for new projects, or who are simply curious to know more.
This program will support you to be more effective in your goals, both personal and public.
Residents can get involved by:
- Acknowledge those giving to the community, no matter how big or small their efforts, by nominating them for a shout out
- Do more, learn more, connect better, or be generally more effective by subscribing to the latest information on the project
- Sign up to free online workshops to develop new skills and discover practical solutions in a fun, friendly format
- Join the Make a Change Facebook Group to connect with like-minded people.
For more information visit council's website at buloke.vic.gov.au
