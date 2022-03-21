news, local-news, news, volunteering, buloke shire, darryl warren, new program, council, give back, tessa fitzpatrick

In recognition of the enormous offerings people make in volunteering time and giving generously to community, Buloke Shire Council has initiated a new program to acknowledge and support them. Delivered by Make a Change, 'Buloke, celebrating great people doing great things', is a new initiative to raise awareness, introduce new ideas, expand existing programs, create new outcomes, and invite broader participation in the region. "Buloke is recognised as having one of the highest number of active volunteers per capita of all the shires in Victoria because our community cares about each other - it is something we are immensely proud of," mayor Daryl Warren said. MORE NEWS: Hofmann Engineering Bendigo does its bit with staff cutting their hair for World's Greatest Shave fundraiser "Our residents understand volunteering is more than doing good deeds and keeping connected - it is etched into our social fabric and we are well known for it. "I encourage all of our community groups to get involved in this program, as it is designed to support them and look at new ways of engaging residents in their projects." All residents, businesses and organisations are invited to take part and it is all for the benefit of residents, neighbourhoods, towns, and the whole community. Those already involved in local groups and actively contributing, are encouraged to take part as well as those thinking about ideas for new projects, or who are simply curious to know more. OTHER STORIES: This program will support you to be more effective in your goals, both personal and public. Residents can get involved by: For more information visit council's website at buloke.vic.gov.au

