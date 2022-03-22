news, local-news,

Concept designs of the new Raywood train station have been released as construction gathers steam. The new station will feature a single-sided platform, seating and shelter, bike hoops, and a car park with CCTV and lighting. It is set to be completed later this year and will be the third station delivered as part of the Bendigo Metro 3 project. Read more: 'Transactional' federal budget expected "With the new Raywood Station to be operating by the end of the year, we're pleased to be sharing a first glimpse of how it will look with the local community," transport infrastructure minister Jacinta Allan said. "People in Raywood and Huntly will soon have a new station close to home, and better access to Bendigo and the rest of Victoria." In December, the Goornong community celebrated the opening of its new station - 42 years after it originally closed to passenger trains. Huntly will get a new train station by the middle of the year. Works on the Huntly site have see platform foundations and footing completed and car park drainage and underground services installed. Read more: Bendigo shines at the Australian Tourism Awards At Raywood, construction has seen 340 metres of new concrete sleepers and ballast installed and excavations completed to allow for concrete footings and placed pre-cast segments to begin being placed for the station's 180 metre-long platform. Electrical and communications works to take place in the coming weeks. The state government's Bendigo Metro 3 project is part a $49.6 million investment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/a8366a13-be7b-4fb4-8fdb-bc676579907d.jpg/r3_189_4998_3011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg