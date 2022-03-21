news, local-news,

An audit of the Avoca Nursing Home & Hostel has seen it re-accredited. The audit saw the facility, which 29 residents call home, measured against Aged Care Quality Standards. Avoca Nursing Home was acknowledged for its excellent care and loving environment. Maryborough District Health Service (MDHS) clinical and quality services director Wendy Giddings said as well as applying for re-accreditation, the facility had to conduct a self-assessment. Read more: COVID cases rise over Bendigo's busy weekend "(It helps) helped us cross check our systems, and ensure training and procedures were up-to date," she said. Due to the pandemic, the Avoca campus was first aged care facility in Victoria to undergo a face-to-face audit in the last 12 months. The audit was unannounced and conducted in December to review policies, procedures and performance reporting, and interviews with the multi-disciplinary care team, residents and their families (or nominated representatives). Assessors also observed staff practices, interactions with residents and the living environment. Read more: Cancer patients skip travel and hospital time with Bendigo Health's Better at Home program "It's a really vigorous process to ensure we can meet the standards in place to protect aged care residents," said Ms Giddings. "Their experience is incredibly important, and helps the assessors decide if we are providing adequate care. Ms Giddings said the Avoca team met 100 per cent of the quality standards. "This is a real testament to the values and commitment of our team at Avoca, and validates the systems in place across our three residential care facilities, she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/6696a463-daf1-46ab-a473-a8c4cb98b307.JPG/r10_126_3764_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg