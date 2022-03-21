news, local-news, Jackie, Batrker, Charlton, Hamilton, racing, Cup, Demon, Delight

A BOLD front-running drive on Demon Delight landed class young driver Jackie Barker one of the biggest wins of her career in Sunday's Group 3 Charlton Pacing Cup (2570m). The 25-year-old from Hamilton took the Emma Stewart-trained six-year-old straight to the lead in the $35,000 feature and from there she was able to dictate terms. When the challenges came from stable-mates Our Millionaire and Phoenix Prince, Barker, with the inside running, showed she had nerves of steel to steer the $2.40 race favourite to a stirring victory. Phoenix Prince (Jodi Quinlan) ran a big race to finish third after being three-wide for the last 400m, while the third of the Stewart-trained runners Our Millionaire (Mark Pitt) faded late to finish 3.6-metres from the winner. Fourth in the race was the Julie Douglas-trained Shortys Mate. It was the first win since March of 2020 for the ungelded son of Bettors Delight, who missed nearly two years of racing due to injuries. READ MORE: Tables turned as The Penny Drops wins Charlton Trotters Cup For Barker, who has only driven Demon Delight in the three most recent starts of his 33-race career, her plan of leading and taking the race up to her rivals was executed to perfection. "There was no slouching, the time was really good and the pressure was always there," she said. "He couldn't have done any better. "I was quite happy to lead; that's where I wanted to be. That was plan A. 'Obviously you weigh things up when you are out there, but plan A was definitely to lead." Barker said she felt confident enough of victory when the pressure was applied before the home turn. "It really heated up and it was anyone's race on the corner," she said. "But he fought back strongly and kicked well for home. "Every time I have driven him, there's been different circumstances, so I think he's quite versatile. "The way he settles so well in his races certainly helps him to be there at the finish." Demon Delight, who returned to racing in November by having two starts for Mattie Craven before returning to the Stewart-Tonkin barn, has since been knocking of the door of a country cup win. He finished fourth in an ultra-strong Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup in January, eighth two weeks' later in the Group 1 Ballarat Cup, third at Ararat and Horsham and fifth at Terang. Owners Pam and Russell Hockham have the Hunter Cup and Inter Dominion in mind for their rejuvenated pacer later in the year. In his current vein of form, Barker was confident Demon Delight would measure up in those types of races. Sunday's victory gave Barker the second Group 3 success of her career following her Ararat Pacing Cup win aboard Deedenuto in 2020, the same year she won the Boort Trotters Cup on Glorious Finale. READ MORE: Barker claims second country cup with impressive win at Boort Following an impressive haul of four wins aboard Jack Of The Green, Elli Joh, She Will Wantano and Jackierabbit for three individual trainers at Stawell on Monday, Barker has raced to 25 wins for the season, putting her on pace to eclipse her best ever season in the sulky achieved last year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/48ba916f-67ef-432b-8741-24ec998bd1fd.jpg/r0_782_5093_3660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg