Almost 40 years after the brutal murder of promising footballer Bernie Williams near Gisborne, police have charged a man over his death. A 62-year-old man will face the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with murder. The body of Melton man Bernard "Bernie" Williams was found on a bush track in Bullengarook, north west of Melbourne, on March 3, 1984. He was tied up and had been shot multiple times. "At the time of his death, Bernie was 25-years-old with a young daughter and in the prime of his life," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Scarlett said in statement on Monday. "Almost four decades on, his family are still searching for answers as to why their much loved son and brother was killed." News: VIVA BENDIGO! City transformed for Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition Williams was located deceased on a bush track near Hobbs Road, Bullengarook about 3pm on 3 March, 1984. Detectives believe that it is highly likely several people were involved in Bernie's death, given the Melton Football Club player was known for his physical capabilities as well as the manner in which he had been restrained. In 2017, police announced a $1M reward for information leading to the apprehension and subsequent conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Mr Williams. The investigation remains ongoing. Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was living in the Melton area around 1984 who may have information about Bernie's death and those responsible. MORE NEWS: Detective Senior Sergeant Scarlett said Mr Williams was a passionate member of the Melton Football Club and was well known within the Melton community for his skills on the football field. "This investigation was reviewed by detectives from the Homicide Squad's Cold case team back in 2016 and this led to a further public appeals, including the $1M reward, a year later. "Since that time detectives have been actively working on the case and today we are in a position to charge someone in relation to the matter. "However, we believe the person who has been charged did not act alone and that it's likely more than one person was involved, or at least present, when Bernie was killed. "There may be people in the Melton area who were living there in 1984 who have further knowledge about Bernie's death, or they may now be living elsewhere in Victoria or interstate given the length of time that has passed. More news: Discovery's newest team member is 2.5 metres tall with big teeth "We are also very keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the motive for Bernie's death. "He was not known to police for any criminal matters, however we're aware he had a number of personal relationship disputes and that remains an active avenue of enquiry for us. "The $1M reward remains on offer and we are hopeful that today's update leads to further breakthroughs in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au Australian Associated Press Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

