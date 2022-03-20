news, local-news,

THE pandemic may have conspired against the Dahlia Spectacular Show, causing cancellations, but it also delivered some unexpectedly beautiful blooms on the weekend. Three stunning waterlily dahlias in a bright orange hue were entered into the event by a first-time competitor, who took to his garden to escape the doldrums of pandemic shutdowns. More news: Breaking taboos can save lives Marcus Moss won a prestigious blue ribbon for best exhibit - home gardener - dahlia section, after losing his job during the pandemic downturn. "I'm a travel agent and the past two years have not been good," he said. "I have always had an interest in growing flowers and I took to selling them to get by (financially). "I have them out the front by the fence in a big container and an honesty box. They sell quite well." Mr Moss lives in small town near Daylesford and took up Dahlia growing three years ago. More news: Lost Trades Fair brings crafts to life at Bendigo Racecourse "I never thought they were good enough to be in a show," he said. "But one of the other growers encouraged me and said he would help me set up my display." Mr Moss said he was delighted by his victory and would enter the competition again next year.

