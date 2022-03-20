Diggers eliminate Moama from pennant bowls premiership race

sport, local-sport, bowls, Bendigo, pennant, Eaglehawk

The Bendigo Weekend Premier Pennant grand final will be an all-Bendigo battle between Eaglehawk and South Bendigo. Eaglehawk moved straight into next Sunday's grand final after it defeated Moama by 10 shots in Saturday's second semi-final. Moama backed-up in Sunday's preliminary final against South Bendigo after the Diggers defeated Kangaroo Flat in Saturday's first semi-final. South Bendigo, the reigning premier, showed its class by scoring a 76-60 win over a Moama side that was on top of the ladder for the majority of the season. South's Daryl Rowley drew with Kevin Anderson 19-19, Luke Hoskin defeated Kevin Brennan 19-16, Max Rowley proved too good for Barry Brennan 19-14, while Brad Holland outclassed Brad Campbell 19-11. Saturday's 85 shots to 75 shots triumph was Eaglehawk's seventh win in a row. The difference between the Hawks and Moama was Darren Burgess' big 27-11 win over Brad Campbell. South Bendigo eliminated Kangaroo Flat from the finals race in a hard-fought first semi-final. The Diggers won 78-66, with the highlight Brad Holland's 24-12 defeat of Flat star David Keenan. The Roos were without leading skipper Cam Wilson, who attended the birth of his first child. Saturday's results: DIVISION ONE Second semi-final: Eaglehawk 85 d Moama 75. Dean Carter 20 lt Kevin Brennan 23, Marc Smith 24 d Barry Brennan 16, Brayden Byrne 14 lt Kevin Anderson 25, Darren Burgess 27 d Brad Campbell 11. First semi-final: South Bendigo 78 d Kangaroo Flat 66. Brad Holland 24 d David Keenan 12, Max Rowley 14 lt Paul Moller 18, Daryl Rowley 21 d Barry Anset 18, Luke Hoskin 19 d Cameron Keenan 18. Grand final: Eaglehawk v South Bendigo on Sunday, March 27. DIVISION TWO Preliminary final: Marong 80 d Bendigo East 61. Mark Dickins 15 lt Peter Huggard 20, Chris Bramley 16 dr Jack Clough 16, Daniel Fulton 24 d Robert Clough 12, Andrew Whatley 25 d Barry Edwards 13. Grand final: Kangaroo Flat v Marong. DIVISION THREE Preliminary final: Golden Square 88 d Bendigo East 68. John Jackman 23 d Alby Clough 22, Scott Finch 26 d John Knott 13, Tas Wallis 18 dr Colin McKean 18, Jeff Frost 21 d Ian Cail 15. Grand final: South Bendigo v Golden Square. DIVISION FOUR Preliminary final: Castlemaine 74 d Marong 71. Stephen McCoombe 23 d Nancy Tate 10, Malcolm Stevens 23 d Mark Leed 21, Rosalie Roberts 12 lt Luke Nemeth 21, Maureen Fletcher 15 lt David Keanelly 19. Grand final: Kangaroo Flat v Castlemaine. DIVISION FIVE Preliminary final: Kangaroo Flat 73 lt Marong 84. Jennifer McHugh 15 lt Robert Williams 24, Donald McMahon 9 lt Rodney Wearne 31, Jeff Friswell 29 d Allen Corry 10, James Grant 20 d John Rathbone 19. Grand final: Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat. DIVISION SIX Preliminary final: Kangaroo Flat 63 lt South Bendigo 70. Debby Densley 19 dr Terry Gastin 19, Eddie Caine 8 lt Garry Williams 18, Ken Packer 16 lt Denis Mellington 18, Ron Clark 20 d Trevor Watson 15. Grand final: Strathfieldsaye v South Bendigo. DIVISION SEVEN Preliminary final: Golden Square 46 lt White Hills 68. Graham Taylor 16 lt Luigi Basile 26, Judith Chapman 19 d Harold Walklate 17, Hartley Hendy 11 lt Elaine Hood 25. Grand final: Bendigo VRI v White Hills. DIVISION EIGHT Preliminary final: North Bendigo 65 d Harcourt 47. Trevor Lee 19 d Christine Anderson 17, Ken Shields 17 lt Colin Foster 18, Michael Kelly 29 d Adrian Boyle 12. Grand final: Golden Square v North Bendigo. DIVISION NINE Preliminary final: Bendigo VRI 32 lt Golden Square 47. Shirley Huggard 17 lt Allan Lowes 24, Graeme Veale 15 lt Peter Camm 23. Grand final: Campbell's Creek v Golden Square.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/94a1479f-a83b-4421-878b-7674c5fc7e86.JPG/r0_176_4008_2441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg