MORE than 400 cyclists took to local gravel, single track and bitumen surfaces this weekend to raise valuable funds for local charities. The return of the popular Bendigo Cycling Classic saw the event reborn as a two-day event, with the addition of a challenging 72 kilometre gravel ride on a loop south of Bendigo and back along the O'Keefe Rail Trail on Saturday, while Sunday's road rides offered a multitude of ride options to suit cyclists of all standards, ages and abilities. Bendigo Cycling Classic chair Geoff O'Sullivan said it was exciting to oversee the return of such a popular event post the pandemic, and that the introduction of a gravel ride had proven to be a spectacular success. "Our committee is absolutely thrilled that we had more than 400 people get on their bikes to support local charities in the Otis Foundation and Bendigo Health's Special Care Nursery across the weekend, and we thank everyone for their support. RELATED: VIVA BENDIGO! City transformed for Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition "We also want to thank our sponsors and the many volunteers who we rely on and who helped make the past two days such a resounding success, and we are confident our event will continue to grow in the coming years." Mr O'Sullivan said 100 per cent of all funds raised via entries to Bendigo Cycling Classic would be distributed evenly to the participating charities. Otis Foundation CEO Claire Culley said she was delighted that once again support from the BCC would provide more gifted retreat accommodation for anyone facing breast cancer. "With two years of lockdowns the waiting list is longer than ever and every dollar raised will go towards providing time and space at no cost to our guests to reconnect with loved ones and make memories'. MORE NEWS: The weekend rides included a 12km fun ride on a flat, short pedal course designed for beginner cyclists and families, a 25km social classic for relaxed riders and beginners and a 35km ride through some of the challenging hills in the Mandurang Valley and Bendigo surrounds. The staple rides of 60km and 100km offered fantastic rides for enthusiastic cyclists, with riders from as far as Sydney, Griffith and Adelaide among those to make the journey to participate and help raise funds for the local nominated charities.

