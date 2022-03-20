Andrew Martin finishes top-50 at NSW Open

news, local-news,

Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin has finished the NSW Open with a top-50 performance. Martin started the final round at the Concord Golf Club on the back nine where he managed to get off to a strong start. Following an opening par on the 10th, he then backed it up with an eagle on the par-five 11th, followed by two pars (12th and 13th) before he dropped a shot on the 14th. Sport news: He immediately clawed the shot back on the 15th with a birdie, followed by a par on the 16th and a bogey on the 17th. He capped off the back with a birdie on the par-four 18th to make the turn at two-under for the day. Martin didn't drop a shot on the front nine, with birdies on the opening par-four first and par-five eighth to finish the day at four-under and eight-under overall (T31). Amateur Harrison Crowe (-18) became the sixth amateur in NSW Open history to win the event - one shot ahead of Blake Windred. More sport: NAB League: Tasmania Devils prevail against Bendigo Pioneers

