Andrew Martin finishes top-50 at NSW Open
Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin has finished the NSW Open with a top-50 performance.
Martin started the final round at the Concord Golf Club on the back nine where he managed to get off to a strong start.
Following an opening par on the 10th, he then backed it up with an eagle on the par-five 11th, followed by two pars (12th and 13th) before he dropped a shot on the 14th.
Sport news:
He immediately clawed the shot back on the 15th with a birdie, followed by a par on the 16th and a bogey on the 17th.
He capped off the back with a birdie on the par-four 18th to make the turn at two-under for the day.
Martin didn't drop a shot on the front nine, with birdies on the opening par-four first and par-five eighth to finish the day at four-under and eight-under overall (T31).
Amateur Harrison Crowe (-18) became the sixth amateur in NSW Open history to win the event - one shot ahead of Blake Windred.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News