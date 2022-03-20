news, local-news,

BEING the best in show isn't always about being the prettiest, sometimes it's just about being the most confident small dog in a leather jumpsuit, as one competitor found out on Saturday. Proud dog owners kitted out their hounds for the Pride in the Park event, for the second day of the fortnight-long Bendigo Pride Festival. The event was the Thorne Harbour Health Dog Show, which gave owners and their pets a chance to strut the catwalk in style and show their flamboyant side with joy and support. The spirit of acceptance and respect was also celebrated with a Dja Dja Wurrung welcome to country and smoking ceremony.

