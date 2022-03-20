Rosalind Park became as fabulous as it deserved to be with Bendigo's pooches serving up killer fashion looks on Saturday
BEING the best in show isn't always about being the prettiest, sometimes it's just about being the most confident small dog in a leather jumpsuit, as one competitor found out on Saturday.
Proud dog owners kitted out their hounds for the Pride in the Park event, for the second day of the fortnight-long Bendigo Pride Festival.
The event was the Thorne Harbour Health Dog Show, which gave owners and their pets a chance to strut the catwalk in style and show their flamboyant side with joy and support.
The spirit of acceptance and respect was also celebrated with a Dja Dja Wurrung welcome to country and smoking ceremony.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Find us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News