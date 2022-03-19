Brilliant Borough qualifies for pennant grand final

sport, local-sport, bowls, Bendigo, pennant, Eaglehawk

Eaglehawk is one step closer to a clean sweep of the pennant bowls division one premierships after it defeated Moama by 10 shots in Saturday's second semi-final. One day after the Borough's midweek pennant team claimed the club's first division one flag in 55 years, Eaglehawk became the first team to qualify for the Weekend Premier Pennant grand final. The 85 shots to 75 shots triumph was Eaglehawk's seventh win in a row and the Borough now sits back and watches Sunday's preliminary final clash between Moama and South Bendigo. Moama, who for so much of this season was on top of the ladder and the premiership favourite, has now lost two matches in a row. The difference between the Hawks and Moama was Darren Burgess' big 27-11 win over Brad Campbell. The reigning premier South Bendigo squad eliminated Kangaroo Flat from the finals race in a hard-fought first semi-final. The Diggers won 78-66, with the highlight Brad Holland's 24-12 defeat of Flat star David Keenan. Saturday's pennant results: DIVISION ONE Second semi-final: Eaglehawk 85 d Moama 75. Dean Carter 20 lt Kevin Brennan 23, Marc Smith 24 d Barry Brennan 16, Brayden Byrne 14 lt Kevin Anderson 25, Darren Burgess 27 d Brad Campbell 11. First semi-final: South Bendigo 78 d Kangaroo Flat 66. Brad Holland 24 d David Keenan 12, Max Rowley 14 lt Paul Moller 18, Daryl Rowley 21 d Barry Anset 18, Luke Hoskin 19 d Cameron Keenan 18. Preliminary final: Moama v South Bendigo at Bendigo East on Sunday, March 20. Grand final: Eaglehawk v winner of preliminary final on Sunday, March 27. DIVISION TWO Preliminary final: Marong 80 d Bendigo East 61. Mark Dickins 15 lt Peter Huggard 20, Chris Bramley 16 dr Jack Clough 16, Daniel Fulton 24 d Robert Clough 12, Andrew Whatley 25 d Barry Edwards 13. Grand final: Kangaroo Flat v Marong on Saturday, March 26. DIVISION THREE Preliminary final: Golden Square 88 d Bendigo East 68. John Jackman 23 d Alby Clough 22, Scott Finch 26 d John Knott 13, Tas Wallis 18 dr Colin McKean 18, Jeff Frost 21 d Ian Cail 15. Grand final: South Bendigo v Golden Square on Saturday, March 26. DIVISION FOUR Preliminary final: Castlemaine 74 d Marong 71. Stephen McCoombe 23 d Nancy Tate 10, Malcolm Stevens 23 d Mark Leed 21, Rosalie Roberts 12 lt Luke Nemeth 21, Maureen Fletcher 15 lt David Keanelly 19. Grand final: Kangaroo Flat v Castlemaine on Saturday, March 26. DIVISION FIVE Preliminary final: Kangaroo Flat 73 lt Marong 84. Jennifer McHugh 15 lt Robert Williams 24, Donald McMahon 9 lt Rodney Wearne 31, Jeff Friswell 29 d Allen Corry 10, James Grant 20 d John Rathbone 19. Grand final: Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat on Saturday, March 26. DIVISION SIX Preliminary final: Kangaroo Flat 63 lt South Bendigo 70. Debby Densley 19 dr Terry Gastin 19, Eddie Caine 8 lt Garry Williams 18, Ken Packer 16 lt Denis Mellington 18, Ron Clark 20 d Trevor Watson 15. Grand final: Strathfieldsaye v South Bendigo on Saturday, March 26. DIVISION SEVEN Preliminary final: Golden Square v White Hills - scores not supplied. Grand final: Bendigo VRI v Golden Square or White Hills on Saturday, March 26. DIVISION EIGHT Preliminary final: North Bendigo 65 d Harcourt 47. Trevor Lee 19 d Christine Anderson 17, Ken Shields 17 lt Colin Foster 18, Michael Kelly 29 d Adrian Boyle 12. Grand final: Golden Square v North Bendigo on Saturday, March 26. DIVISION NINE Preliminary final: Bendigo VRI 32 lt Golden Square 47. Shirley Huggard 17 lt Allan Lowes 24, Graeme Veale 15 lt Peter Camm 23. Grand final: Campbell's Creek v Golden Square on Saturday, March 26.

