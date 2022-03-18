Eaglehawk snaps 55-year midweek pennant premiership drought

sport, local-sport, bowls, Eaglehawk, midweek, pennant

Eaglehawk broke a 55-year premiership drought when it upstaged Bendigo to win the Bendigo Midweek Pennant grand final on Friday. Bendigo went into the grand final as hot favourite after defeating the Borough by 25, 5 and 7 shots in their three encounters this season. Grand final day was a different story as the Borough surged to a commanding 29-shot win to claim its first midweek division one flag since 1967. The Hawks won all three rinks in fine fashion. None were better than the rink skippered by Kaye Rowe, who scored an 18-shot win over Sharon Koch. Irene Godkin edged out Vicki Greenwood 25-20, while Janet Robertson completed the sweep with a 22-16 victory over Lee Harris. Read more: HDFNL and LVFNL football/netball season previews "We've been trying for a long time, so to finally win a midweek division one grand final is pretty special,'' Rowe, who has played for Eaglehawk for 13 years, said. "We made it to the grand final a couple of years ago, but didn't quite get over the line, but today everyone played really well. "It was great teamwork across the three rinks today. "Bendigo had beaten us the previous three times, but we were really confident we'd win today. "We've been getting better and better each week and I thought our win over Kangaroo Flat (last week) really set us up. "Today was the best we've played all year." Rowe's premiership win was even more special considering her husband, Ray, played alongside her in her rink. Read more: Weekend pennant semi-finals preview "Ray has won six weekend grand finals, but this is his first midweek grand final win, so that was nice,'' Kaye Rowe said. "We have a few husband and wife partnerships in our team with Irene and Phil Godkin and Janet and Leigh Robertson...it makes it a lot of fun." After some celebrations at the club on Friday night, Kaye Rowe said the attention turns to supporting Eaglehawk's weekend pennant team in Saturday's semi-final clash with Marong at Golden Square. Eaglehawk's division one premiership team - Irene Godkin, Phil Godkin, Bev Haw, John Carter, Kaye Rowe, Stephen Piercy, Jenny O'Shea, Ray Rowe, Janet Robertson, Leigh Robertson, Pam Hughes, Wayne Wilkins. Midweek pennant grand final results: Division one: Bendigo 45 lt Eaglehawk 74. V. Greenwood 20 lt I. Godkin 25, S. Koch 9 lt K. Rowe 27, L. Harris 16 lt J. Robertson 22. Division two: South Bendigo 81 d Bendigo East 51. A. Borham 20 lt G. Pithie 25, E. Bowland 31 d D. Reynolds 18, M. Rowley 30 d R. Eames 8. Division three: Harcourt 74 d Eaglehawk 46. J. Ewing 34 d V. Ashman 14, C. Frost 17 lt C. Baker 20, D. Marsh 23 d D. Gibbs 12. Division four: Strathfieldsaye 48 d South Bendigo 37. V. McLoughlin 16 d M. Kirkpartick 9, S. McGregor 13 lt S. Bryan 14, L. Cole 19 d P. Doherty 14. Division five: Inglewood 41 d Harcourt 39. C. McEwan 29 d C. Anderson 12, P. Kelly 12 lt J. Miles 27.

