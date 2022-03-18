news, local-news,

THE popular G.J. Gardner Homes Bendigo Cycling Classic returns this weekend, offering a two-day format for the first time. Committee chair Geoff O'Sullivan said after organisers were forced to reschedule a number of times in 2021, it is exciting to see the event return for its fourth year. "This is Bendigo's premier cycling event for all abilities whether you're an experienced cyclist or are new to cycling, " Mr O'Sullivan said. "The Bendigo Cycling Classic has always been about offering a great event to our cycling community and delivering much needed funds to local charities Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation and the Otis Foundation. "We are thrilled to have proudly raised in excess of $150,000 over the last three Cycling Classics and look forward to delivering another significant donation to each charity after this year's event." Crime news: 'Disgraceful': 34 impaired drivers taken off central Victorian roads during Operation Arid Sunday's event includes five ride options on offer to suit a variety of abilities, ranging in distance from 12km ride ideal for novice cyclists and families, right up to the 100km Gran Fondo Classic for those wanting more of a challenge. This year for the first time the Bendigo Cycling Classic will also be offering a gravel ride, with the challenging 72km GOAT Gravel ride to take place on Saturday, March 19. Bendigo Health board director Ewa Piejko said the Bendigo Cycling Classic helps provide specialised equipment that would not otherwise be available. "Support and funding from our community is vital to Bendigo Health, we are very grateful to the event organisers, volunteers and participants for their support. These funds will purchase priority specialised equipment to care for newborn and premature babies within our Special Care Nursery and, in many cases, minimise the need for patients to travel to Melbourne, reducing the stress on children and their families." Ascot home completely gutted after fire rips through property Local charity The Otis Foundation will also benefit from funds raised. Otis Foundation CEO Claire Culley said she was delighted that once again support from the BCC will provide more gifted retreat accommodation for anyone facing breast cancer. Details on the Bendigo Cycling Classic and online registration is available at www.bendigocyclingclassic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/9061fe39-fb53-43ae-a033-c03f159960dc_rotated_180.jpg/r0_586_4032_2864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg