All Y Kinders now offer funded hours in their 3-year-old programs, meaning the fees for these sessions are subsidised by the government, the same as the 4-year-old program. There are also other options to offset the non-funded costs of the 3-year-old program for some families, for example, those holding Health Care Cards. Research shows that engaging children in high quality learning experiences benefits all children and their families. And the evidence shows that two years are better than one, when it comes to early learning. "These vital years of kindergarten can improve a child's learning and development, emotional wellbeing and their longer-term educational and social outcomes," said Ash Hunter, Y Kinders' area director for Bendigo. Y Kinders manages three kindergartens in the greater Bendigo area, Eaglehawk, Havilah Road and North Bendigo Preschools. All three kindergartens still have some places in their quality 3 and 4-year-old programs for this year. "Enrolment applications for 2023 open next month, and families are invited to come along to the Open Days in May to visit the services and meet the staff," Ms Hunter said. "Our kindergartens are very community focused and welcoming. They offer rich, inclusive learning environments which support children's development and early education." "Our Bendigo kinders also all have special facets to their programs such as the Karen language program at Havilah Road, the Smiles for Miles program at North Bendigo and the emphasis on nature at Eaglehawk Preschool." For more information, call the Y Kinders team on 4311 1500, visit ykinders.org.au, or contact your local kinder.

Two years of kinder brings learning benefits

