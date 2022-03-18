community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, talbot

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. ROTARY BOOKSHOP A readers delight can be found along with great prices at the Rotary Club of Eaglehawk's secondhand bookstore. There are hundreds of hardcover and paperback fiction and non-fiction books to browse through. Funds raised will go to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and community projects. Where: 30 High Street, Eaglehawk. When: Saturday, March 19, 10am to 3pm. TROVE MARKET The much loved Trove Market will be hosting another great event this weekend. There will be about 40 stalls featuring a variety of handmade items and goods, including paintings, gin, macarons, honey, crystals and pottery. For further information, click here. Where: Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Sunday, March 20, 10am to 2pm. WESLEY HILL Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. FARMERS AND ARTISTS MARKET The Malmsbury Farmers and Artists Market has the freshest local produce in the region. There will be fresh foods, drinks, locally made products, live music and a great community atmosphere. Where: Malmsbury Village Green, Malmsbury. When: Sunday, March 20, 9am to 1pm. FARMERS' MARKET The tiny town of Talbot boasts an authentic country farmers' market experience. This market will feature real livestock, produce and farmers. There will be about 80 produce and artisan stalls, live music, breakfast foods, coffee and a raffle. Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot. When: Sunday, March 20, 9am to 1pm. If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

